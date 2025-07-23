Senate Declares July 26 the National Day of the American Cowboy to Coincide with Cheyenne Frontier Days

In a tribute to the hard-working men and women who helped establish the American West, the U.S. Senate has declared July 26, 2025, the National Day of the American Cowboy. The bipartisan resolution, which the Senate passed unanimously, was introduced by U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., along with other senators.

Started in 2005 by U.S. Senator Craig Thomas (R-Wyo.), the National Day of the American Cowboy traditionally coincides each year with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The resolution honors the culture, traditions and values of the American Cowboy way of life that are still alive today.

“In Wyoming, we commit to following the Cowboy Code: living a life of honesty, hard work, and integrity. The American cowboy symbolizes the spirit, values and traditions that we cherish most,” said Barrasso. “I look forward to celebrating our American cowboys and cowgirls with the rest of Wyoming on this special day.”

“The American Cowboy has rightfully become a national symbol for strength, grit, trustworthiness, and hard work,” said Lummis. "While Wyoming celebrates our cowboys and cowgirls every day, I look forward every year to the National Day of the American Cowboy where everyone across the country recognizes the tremendous impact they have on the heritage and values of America.”

Other cosponsors of the resolution include Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).

