Multiple Wildfires in Natrona County Over the Weekend

Multiple wildfires were reported in Natrona County over the weekend.

At 5:45 p.m. yesterday, the Natrona County Fire District, wrote that lightning was the cause. Fires were located at 33 Mile and Lone Bear Road, north of Homa Hills and north Six Mile Road.

More information is expected to be released this morning.

At 6:30 p.m. the district upgraded the Ohio Draw Fire to 545 acres and noted that is now 100% contained.

The wildfire is located just north of Powder River and was also caused by lightning.

Multiple aircraft including a helicopter, two seat planes, and air attack responded.

Casper Kids Show Off Business Skills for 2024 Lemonade Day