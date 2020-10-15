Mullen Firefighters Hold Ground Despite 71 MPH Winds

A spokesman for firefighters battling the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest says that even with very windy conditions on Wednesday, firefighters were able to hold the line on the expansion of the blaze.

That's according to Micheal Williams, Public Information Officer for the Southern Area Blue Team of firefighters. You can see William's comments in the Thursday morning video update attached to this article.

Williams says wind gusts of up to 71 miles per hour were recorded in the area on Wednesday.

Williams says the fire remains at 176,341 acres and is still 34 percent contained. Those numbers match the numbers reported on Wednesday morning on the Mullen Fire Inciweb website. The fire started on Sept. 17 and has been burning in forest areas with large numbers of dead trees.

The trees were ravaged by the Mountain Pine Beatle infestation which has hit much of the Rocky Mountain West over the last few years.