Muddy Mountain Road closes for remainder of season
CASPER, Wyo. — Earlier this week, the Bureau of Land Management closed the Muddy Mountain Road for the winter.
The road is closed annually because of weather and unsafe road conditions. The BLM stated in a release that it will reopen again in the spring when conditions allow.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails and public lands managed by the BLM. Despite the road closure, the Muddy Mountain area remains open for snowmobile use on designated state trails.
