Much of Wyoming Remains In Drought Conditions

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says much of Wyoming remained in drought conditions as of Sept. 28.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

It is not as bad as last year at this time, but the drought continues to worsen for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Currently, we are experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions. Hopefully, we will see some beneficial precipitation in portions of southeast Wyoming at the end of this week. Stay Tuned!