Much of Natrona County, Including Casper, Under Red Flag Warning Wednesday

Forecasters are warning of weather conditions especially conducive to extreme fire behavior Wednesday in much of Natrona County, including Casper.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton means local residents should take care to avoid accidentally starting a wildfire. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures in the mid 70s to roughly 80 degrees Fahrenheit combined with humidities as low as 13% and winds of 20-25 mph, gusting at 35-40 mph, will create erratic fire behavior.

Lands under the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Natrona and Goshen counties are now under stage one fire restrictions, which went into effect Wednesday along with year-long restrictions that prohibit, among other things, the use of any fireworks on BLM-administered property.

Burn permits in Natrona County have been suspended, and a fire ban is in effect for the Town of Mills, which also forbids discharging any fireworks.