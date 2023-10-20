Move Over Casper, this Montana City’s Wind is Ferocious!

Montana homes were literally buried beneath piles of tumbleweeds blown in from 60 mph winds.

Some parts of the state reached gusts over 70 mph.

This video says it all:



The tumbleweeds are piled several feet high on driveways and yards in the Eagles Crossing area.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for Central Montana on Tuesday, explaining that prolonged strong winds could create dangerous travel conditions across the area, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

One woman told a Montana TV news reporter that she was shocked by how bad it was. "I feel bad for these people, I don't know what they're gonna do," she said, holding a toddler on her hip. "Last summer it kind of built up a little bit, but nothing like this.

A fire marshal arrived on-scene and told the news outlet that they were discussing what to do about the damage, but weren't quite sure where to begin.

Does this remind of us anything, Casper? Remember that one time last year when the wind created gigantic snow drifts burying houses??