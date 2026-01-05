A fatal mountain lion attack on a remote Colorado trail on New Year’s Day is drawing attention across the Rockies, including here in Wyoming, where residents are familiar with living and recreating in big-cat country.

Authorities say a solo hiker was killed on the Crosier Mountain trail near Estes Park, Colorado. The incident followed at least one aggressive encounter in the same area weeks earlier, raising concerns about lion behavior in heavily forested, high-elevation terrain similar to parts of western and northern Wyoming.

Gary Messina said he was running on the trail in November when his headlamp reflected off a pair of eyes in the brush. He snapped a quick photo before a mountain lion charged. Messina said he shouted, kicked dirt and used a stick to keep the animal at bay until it finally retreated. He later reported the encounter to wildlife officials.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the woman found dead on the trail Thursday had injuries consistent with a mountain lion attack. An autopsy scheduled for next week will determine the official cause of death.

Wildlife response and trail closures

Wildlife officers tracked and killed two mountain lions in the area Thursday night. Necropsies will determine whether either animal was responsible and whether disease played a role. Officials were still searching Friday for a third lion reported nearby, and trails in the area remained closed.

Messina believes the lion he encountered may have been the same animal involved in the New Year’s Day attack.

Mountain lion sightings are common in rugged, wooded areas like those east of Rocky Mountain National Park — terrain not unlike the Bighorns, the Wind River Range or forested areas near Jackson and Cody. Wildlife experts say the cats thrive in places with thick cover, rocky terrain and abundant deer.

Rare but serious encounters

Despite their presence across the West, mountain lion attacks on people remain rare. Colorado’s last confirmed fatal attack before this incident occurred more than two decades ago. When attacks do happen, they typically involve people recreating alone in lion habitat.

Two hikers discovered the victim’s body Thursday while a lion was still nearby. They scared it off and attempted aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released after the autopsy.

Mountain lions can weigh more than 130 pounds and stretch over six feet long. Deer make up most of their diet. Colorado estimates its lion population at roughly 3,800 to 4,400 animals. Wyoming, which also classifies mountain lions as a big game species, manages its population through regulated hunting overseen by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Safety advice familiar to Wyoming residents

Wildlife experts say people can reduce risk by traveling in groups, keeping children close, and avoiding dawn and dusk when lions are most active. If you encounter a mountain lion, don’t run. Maintain eye contact, make yourself look larger, and back away slowly.

As more people hike, hunt and recreate in lion habitat across the West, officials say encounters may increase — not because lions are becoming more aggressive, but because people and wildlife are sharing the same spaces more often.