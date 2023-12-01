Mother of Missing Baby Found Dead at Her Home, Active Amber Alert for Son

Per a statement from the Teton County Sheriff's Office, the mother of a 10 month old child who is currently missing was found dead at her home in Victor, Idaho.

Deputies were dispatched to respond to a disturbance heard over the line by a 911 dispatcher. Deputies arrived at the home and located a non-responsive female identified as 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall.

Teton County Sheriff's and the Idaho State Police are currently investigating this as a homicide. They believe Randall's husband, Jeremy Albert Best, fled the area with their infant son Zeke Gregory Best in a black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with license plate number 1T39349.

Best is believed to be armed and very dangerous, members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, vehicle or the endangered child should call 208-354-2323 or 911 immediately. Please do not approach or

attempt to confront the suspect.