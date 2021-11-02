Most Roads, Entrances Closing In Yellowstone For Season

Most roads and entrances to Yellowstone National Park will only be open for a short while longer.

According to a statement from the National Park Service,, this weekend (November 6 and 7) will be the public's last chance to drive to many locations in Yellowstone.

Get our free mobile app

The west, south and east entrances will all close then.

There is one exception: The road from the park's north entrance at Gardiner, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate remains open all year, weather permitting of course.

According to the park service, if you do plan on traveling in the park during the fall and winter, plan ahead and do the following:

Prepare for changing weather conditions



Have flexible travel plans



Expect limited services.



Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions



Temporary travel restrictions or closures can happen any time without notice