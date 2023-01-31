Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds People Not to Call Them for Road Condition Updates

As Wyoming continues to deal with a cold front that has resulted in numerous road closures, including a massive closure of I-80 in which more than 40 cars were involved in a crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind residents not to call them for updates.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a Facebook post from the WHP who stated that, because of the treacherous weather, they are working hard to keep Wyoming roads safe and their dispatch team is spending a lot of time of fielding calls that, the WHP says, could go elsewhere.

"The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been responding to numerous calls for service across the state," the WHP wrote on their Facebook page. "As such, the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch has been very busy fielding these calls and dispatching emergency crews to different locations throughout the state."

They continued, asking that residents "Please remember the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch Center is not the number you should call to check on current road conditions. This delays dispatchers from fielding information from callers with actual emergencies."

On Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced that Interstate 80 near mile marker 266 and 261 was closed for hours, due to two crashes that included 44 different vehicles, many of which were semis. There has been one reported fatality as a result of the crash, as well as multiple injuries.

Various other interstates have been intermittently closed throughout the last few days as well, including I-25.

Currently, I-25 from Wheatland to Cheyenne is closed, as is US 87 from Wheatland to Cheyenne. US 287 from Lander to Rawlins is closed as well.

Motorists can get continuous updates on road conditions and closures by visiting the WYDOT website.

