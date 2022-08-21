Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website on Sunday:

Greetings! Weather forecast for the upcoming work week across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, calls for increasing chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We'll start off mainly dry for Monday, but then the next monsoon surge moves into south central Wyoming Tuesday afternoon. This moisture will slowly move east, to where just about everyone stands a good chance for showers and storms Wednesday. Best coverage of storms looks to be Thursday and Friday. Here's hoping you get some much needed rainfall at your location! We all need it badly.