Missing Utah Man Killed in Rollover in Western Wyoming

CORRECTION:

According to a fatal crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 3 and went unreported until 10 a.m. on July 12.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A missing Utah man is dead after rolling his SUV near Afton Sunday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 10 a.m. near milepost 71 on U.S. 89.

Beck says 27-year-old Dustin E. Kilpack, of Lehi, was headed south when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and rolled his SUV.

Kilpack was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

"(He) had been reported as a missing person on the 6th of July," said Beck.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

