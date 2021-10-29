Driver Fatigue May Be to Blame for Fatal Wyoming Crash
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue may be to blame for a fatal rollover crash south of Thayne early Friday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. near milepost 96.5 on Highway 89.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 37-year-old Afton resident Thomas J. Avila was headed south when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and rolled his pickup.
Avila was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to Star Valley Medical Clinic where he died from his injuries.
This is the 94th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 114 in 2020, 132 in 2019, and 98 in 2018 to date.
