Rollover Crash Leaves 15-Year-Old Wyoming Girl Dead, 4 Injured

A teenager was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Rock Springs early Sunday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 2:47 a.m. near milepost 506 on U.S. 191.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says five Rock Springs residents, two adult males and three juvenile females, were in a 2006 Nissan Altima that was headed north when the driver, 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith, lost control of the car and rolled it.

Beck says Lyons Smith and the three girls were not buckled up, and one of the girls, a 15-year-old whose name isn't being released at this time, didn't survive the crash.

The other male in the car, 18-year-old Gaige D. Olsen, was buckled up and he, Lyons Smith, and one of the girls were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The third girl was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah.

Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 45th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 44 in 2021, 42 in 2020, 75 in 2019, and 43 in 2018 to date.

