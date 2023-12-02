Missing Baby Found Dead, Homicide Suspect Arrested

Officials wrote in a news release that at 9:17 a.m. today the Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from hunters on Kepps Crossing Road near the Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls saying they found a naked man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road making odd statements.

He was later identified as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff's Office for homicide after officials found 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall Best unresponsive in her home on Nov. 30. An Amber Alert was issued for her missing son.

Deputies also located a 10 month old baby, Zeke Best, dead at the scene. Best's black Chevy SUV was found down an embankment off the roadway.

At this time Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene.

After a medical clearance, Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant where he will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.