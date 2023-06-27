Mimi’s House Acquired by Wyoming Rescue Mission, Renovation Underway

On May 24, 2023, the Wyoming Rescue Mission closed on the former Mimi’s House property at 636 East A Street in Casper.

"This acquisition ties in beautifully with the hopes of Mimi’s House Board of Directors, in that the Wyoming Rescue Mission will use the property to continue to aid homeless and/or at-risk youth in our community," the Mission wrote in an email.

In a March 15, 2023, media release, the Mimi’s House Board wrote:

“The board’s continued commitment to the organization’s vision can be seen in their decision to ensure organizational assets will continue to aid homeless and/or at-risk youth in our community.”

