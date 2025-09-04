Every year about 600,000 Americans go missing.

The majority of these cases are resolved quickly, with most individuals found alive and well within a short period, but the rate of people remaining missing at any given time is much lower.

Wyoming consistently ranks among the top states for missing persons per capita, often placing in the top 10 or 12 nationally, despite its low population and large open spaces.

In 2019, Wyoming was the seventh state with the most missing people per capita, with Alaska topping that list. A 2021 report mentioned around 50 people were missing statewide at any given time, contributing to its high per capita ranking.

Below is a list of missing persons from Natrona County per the Division of Criminal Investigation's list.

A brief summary of each missing person case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Please see the DCI's Missing Persons site here for updates.

DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper

All of the information below was obtained from the National Crime Information Center entries created by the entering law enforcement agencies. This page will only contain people who were reported missing in Wyoming to a Wyoming law enforcement agency.

**To submit a tip on a missing person from Wyoming please visit wyomingdci.wyo.gov

