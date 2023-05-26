Cheyenne Police Looking for Runaway Juveniles

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two runaway juveniles.

According to department Facebook posts published Thursday night, 11-year-old Cienna Martin was last seen in the 500 block of East 6th Street, and 16-year-old Joseph Tisdale was last seen in the 2800 block of Olive Drive.

Canva | Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook | Google Maps Canva | Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook | Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Martin is 5-foot-3, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue hoody, black jean shorts, and purple and teal high-top tennis shoes.

Tisdale is 5-foot-9, weighs 152 pounds, and has dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black athletic shorts, white socks, and black high-top shoes.

Police reported their disappearances within an hour of each other, but didn't give any information to suggest the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about Martin's and/or Tisdale's whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.