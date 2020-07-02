Mills PD: Man Broke Into G-Ma’s Diner, Stole Frozen Sausage

Mills police say a man broke into G-Ma's diner in Mills and stole food items, though he didn't take any money.

William A. Garland is charged with burglary in Natrona County District Court. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit probable cause, Mills police were called to G-Ma's Diner early May 28 after the owners reported that a window was broken and items were missing from the walk-in cooler. During the investigation, police learned that roughly $60 worth of frozen sausage had been taken.

Police were able to view security camera footage which showed a man wearing a flat-billed hat with a "cartoonish face" on it inside the restaurant. Officers shared the image on social media.

On May 30, police received a tip that the person in the security footage may be Garland. When officers went to a residence, they were met with a woman who said she was Garland's girlfriend. Police showed the woman an image taken from the security footage to which she replied, "Oh my god."

"It was apparent that (the woman) recognized the male in the picture and eventually positively identified Garland as the male in the photo," the affidavit states.

When Garland came to the door to speak with police officers, he initially denied committing the burglary.

According to the affidavit, police learned that Garland cut his hair and had shaven following the alleged burglary in order to change his appearance. He also reportedly got a neck tattoo.

The affidavit states that when police executed a search warrant, Garland admitted to the burglary "on his own volition." Garland reportedly led officers to where he'd hidden the stolen sausage in the baseboards of a shelf. The sausage was still frozen, the affidavit states.

Garland allegedly told police officers that he'd just been laid off and he needed the food.

The sausage was returned to G-Ma's.