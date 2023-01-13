Mills Man To Serve No Less Than Five Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault

A Mills man was sentenced to no less than 5 years and no more than 10 years behind bars by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson on Jan. 13.

Zachary Futrell was charged with first- and second-degree sexual assault in Natrona County District Court in June of last year.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, authorities were called to a residence in Mills at roughly 11:45 p.m. on May 17, 2022 for a reported sex offense.

The caller told police that she woke up to Futrell with his hand down her pants and his fingers inside her genitals.

The woman told police she was frozen in fear and couldn't say anything, but was eventually able to stand up, leave the room, and call law enforcement.

A Mills Police detective spoke with Futrell who allegedly admitted to assaulting the woman.

In sentencing today the victim gave a harrowing testimony describing the physical and emotional pain of that night.

"It made me feel like I'm nothing more than a body" she told the court.

The prosecuting attorney, Kevin Taheri, reccomended 6 to 10 years with credit for time served due to the significant victim impact.

Taheri also said Futrell had earlier stated, "I feel like I didn't do anything wrong."

Public Defender Marty Scott argued that because Futrell is 20 years old with no criminal history probation would be apropriate.

"He'll already be a convicted felon and registered sex offender for the rest of his life," said Scott, and although it hasn't happened yet, Futrell anticipates being dishonorably discharged from the military reserves.

Given the nature of the plea agreement, Scott asked Judge Johnson for no less than 4 years imprisonment, no more than 10.

Johnson, however, determined that probation was not apropriate due to the "seriousness of this offense" and sentenced him to 5 to 10 years imprisonment with 135 days credit for time already served.

