Mills Man Admits to Molesting Teen Girl 4X a Week for Two Years

On March 14, a Mills man admitted to police that he had been molesting a fifteen-year-old girl for two years, multiple times a week, sometimes multiple times a day.

Leading up to the confession, at about 4:50 a.m. that morning a reporting party walked downstairs to find Bobby Lee Williams, 41, sexually assaulting the victim. Police arrived soonafter.

Williams told police that the abuse started after the teenage girl came on to him.

However, in an interview with a forensic psychologist, the girl said she had been forcibly raped by Williams when she was just 13; she couldn't walk for two days after the incident.

Williams is presently being charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, each punishable by up to 50 years. He is also being charged with four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The defendant is being represented by Public Defender Kurt Infanger. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District attorney Brandon Rosty.

He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen set bond at $150,000 cash or surety.

---

It is worth noting that Williams was convicted of child abuse twice in the last five years.

In the fall of 2020, he was charged and later pleaded no contest to breaking a three-year-old child's arm and shoulder. He was sentenced to 18 to 48 months in prison, suspended, and instead given supervised probation.

The same victim, one year later, was reported by the Department of Family Services after the child was dropped off at the Evanston Child Development Center with bruises on his face that appeared to have been caused by being slapped with a hand, the spaces of fingers still visible on his cheek.

Williams was found guilty and once again sentenced to a period of probation in lieu of prison.

The penalty for child abuse is up to five years in prison.

