Mild temperatures, unsettled afternoons ahead for Casper’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. – Temperatures in Casper will be pleasant over much of the weekend, with periods of showers and thunderstorms likely at times.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Friday will see a high of 77 degrees, while Sunday through Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms and blustery winds later on Friday afternoon. Gusts could reach 23 mph at times.
Saturday will see isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight as well.
Sunday will be sunny with slight chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon along with gusts up to 21 mph at times.
