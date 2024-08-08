Gillette shooting suspect identified; autopsy set for Aug. 8

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Christopher Baeza Morales, 55, has been identified as the man fatally shot by a deputy on Lawver Road on Sunday, with an autopsy scheduled for later this week, according to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

Morales was fatally wounded after allegedly firing a shotgun at a deputy who was responding to investigate a Lawver Road domestic violence report on Aug. 4, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.

The 55-year-old man reportedly fired a single buckshot round through the windshield of the deputy’s patrol vehicle as it arrived on the scene. The deputy returned fire, mortally wounding Morales within seconds, per Matheny.

“It was an ambush,” Matheny said Aug. 7, adding that Morales was waiting behind cover for the deputy to arrive. A single shot could be heard on the deputy’s body camera; he exited his vehicle and took cover behind it before returning fire.

After Morales was subdued, the deputy maintained cover by himself, shouting commands at the 55-year-old man until backup arrived.

Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said an autopsy has been scheduled for Aug. 8, which will confirm how many times Morales was struck by the deputy’s gunfire.

Matheny declined to release the name of the deputy, stating only that he has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.