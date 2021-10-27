Midwest Earns 1st Playoff Bid Since 2017, Beating Guernsey

Midwest displayed dramatic improvement this season with a 4-4 record in 6 man football and earned a #2 seed from the East for the playoffs. The Oilers capped the regular season with a 44-18 road win over Guernsey on Friday and the Midwest program went 0-8 last season and were 2-21 over the last 3 seasons. But they have a solid player in Jacob Hutchings who rushed for 357 yards against the Natrona Sophomores. The Oilers bounced back from 2 big losses to open the season to win 3 in a row and 4 of their last 6 to end the regular season.

Guernsey is in the playoffs for the 9th time in the last 10 years and finished the regular season at 3-5. Running back Kaleb Foggie averaged 106 yards rushing per game and rang up 277 yards on the ground vs. HEM. Brian McCord averaged 194 all-purpose yards per contest and the Viking defense was ranked 5th in 1A 6 Man. Midwest was ranked 3rd.

Midwest has a home playoff game this week against a talented Meeeteetse team while Guernsey will be on the road in the quarterfinal round in Encampment. We have a few awesome photos of that Midwest-Guernsey game compliments from Mark DeLap. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Midwest Vs. Guernsey Football Midwest Vs. Guernsey Football