Metro Animal Services shares vaccination protocol to combat misinformation

CASPER, Wyo. — Metro Animal Services recently took to social media to address some of the concerns that the public has shared regarding a Parvo outbreak that affected some animals at Metro, resulting in the animal shelter staying closed to the public longer than originally expected.

“There has been a lot of misinformation spreading around about Metro Animal Service’s vaccination protocol,” the animal shelter wrote in a social media post. “In an attempt to clear up the confusion, we have decided to share our vaccination procedures for dogs.”

Metro wrote that when a friendly dog begins the intake process, it is immediately vaccinated for canine parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella.

However, “when bringing dogs into the shelter, they are not always being friendly and can be aggressive or extremely fearful which can make them dangerous,” Metro wrote. “In these situations, for staff safety, the dog is not vaccinated and staff will reattempt to vaccinate after the dog has had a week to calm down and adjust to the environment. If an owner does not come to reclaim their dog at the shelter or the dog was surrendered to the shelter, the staff will vaccinate the dog a second time after two weeks has passed from the first vaccine and then again after six months.”

Metro noted that the vaccines that are given to dogs upon their intake are intended to boost the animal’s previous vaccination, providing “extra protection.”

“One vaccine in a dog’s life is not adequate protection; what protects dogs from the diseases is the owners routinely taking their pet to the vet to maintain the recommended vaccine schedule,” Metro continued. “When unvaccinated dogs come in to the shelter and receive the one vaccine, it will not work as effectively as it would if the animal has been current on vaccines for the duration of their life. It is the owner’s responsibility to routinely vaccinate their dogs to protect them from contagious diseases that they can be exposed to in any environment.”

According to the post, dogs can be exposed to various diseases any time they leave the house.

“Taking your dog to the pet store, the dog park, boarding kennel, the vet office, the store, a hotel, a park, etc., are all places that dogs can be exposed to contagious diseases that are easily preventable with the correct vaccine schedule,” the post closed. “That is why at Metro Animal Services, we highly encourage the public to contact your vet, and get your animal on a vaccine schedule to help keep them safe.”