FBI Catches Two Wyoming Women with 6 Pounds of Meth & 29 Pounds of Marijuana

Last year agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) received a tip from an informant that her supply source was possibly in Las Vegas.

Investigators intercepted 63-year-old Mary Renee Weymouth and her codefendant, Cathy Kay Gordon, on their return trip from Las Vegas back to Shoshoni, where a search yielded approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and 29 pounds of marijuana.

Weymouth was indicted on Nov. 11, 2024. Gordon was indicted on Jan. 15. Both pleaded guilty this spring.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentences on July 14 in Cheyenne. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted both cases.

Weymouth received a 70-month-sentece, or just under six years in prison. Gordon was ordered to 120 months, or 10 years behind bars.

