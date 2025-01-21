Mercer Family Resource Center in Casper Hosting 9th Annual Family Game Night

The Mercer Family Resource Center in Casper is hosting its 9th annual family game night on February 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

This year the theme is "Life Sized Laughs."

Bring the kids to this free event and enjoy games, dinner, and a free board game to take home.

They are currently doing a game drive. Mercer is asking for new, unopened family games for ALL ages. Please drop them off at the Mercer Family Resource Center at 535 West Yellowstone Highway.

For more information you can call (307) 265 - 7366.

K2 Radio had the pleasure of speaking with the organizers in our recent Report to Wyoming podcast episode.

Hear more about Mercer and the fun they have planned this year below.

