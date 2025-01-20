From Orphanage to Leadership: Jase B. Prepares for the State Youth of the Year

A journey that began in a Chinese orphanage has brought Jase B. to a new chapter in his story — one filled with promise, leadership and inspiration. Named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s 2025 Youth of the Year, Jase is now preparing to represent the Club at the State Youth of the Year competition later this month.

Jase’s path to this achievement has been extraordinary. Born with spina bifida, scoliosis and a clubbed foot, Jase was abandoned as a baby and spent his early years in a crowded orphanage. Life there was harsh, and at age 14, children were expected to leave — many without hope or support. But Jase’s life changed dramatically when he came to America through a hosting program called Project 143. This program connects orphaned children with loving host families for cultural exchange and adoption opportunities. A short time later, he was adopted by the family that had hosted him.

Jase’s determination to overcome challenges has defined his journey. Adjusting to a new country, family and school was not easy, especially as he navigated life with significant medical needs. Jase vividly recalls his first experiences at the Boys & Girls Club, a place where “the halls resounded with shouts of delight, and friendly faces greeted me wherever I went.” Here, he discovered not just a safe haven but a community that cared deeply for him and invested in his future.

Through the Boys & Girls Club, Jase participated in programs that shaped him into the leader he is today. Career Works, a hands-on career exploration initiative, became a cornerstone of his growth. He learned practical skills, such as fixing generators, wiring light switches and even discovering the best way to cut an onion.

Jase B. acceptance speech after winning the Youth of the Year

Jase credits the Club’s staff with helping him build confidence and character. “I remember attending summer camp and reciting the Club chant about being honest, respectful, and helping others,” he shares. “The staff showed me how to live out those words.”

Becoming Youth of the Year is a significant honor, and for Jase, it’s an opportunity to inspire others through a message of perseverance: “Although you might have challenges hindering you from accomplishing great things, perseverance is key to success. Never give up and pursue your dreams.” Since 1947, the Youth of the Year program has recognized exceptional Boys & Girls Club members, helping them grow as leaders and inspire their peers.

As he prepares for the state competition at the end of the month in Cheyenne, Jase is excited to connect with others and represent the Club that has meant so much to him. Now a high school sophomore, he’s also looking ahead to his next adventure: pursuing a degree in forensic science at the University of Wyoming and becoming a crime scene investigator.

Reflecting on his journey, Jase says, “My life was drastically altered after being released from the prison of my past and into the arms of a forever family. That family — and this community — gave me access to the Boys & Girls Club, where I learned to hope, believe in myself, and dream about a bright future.”

With his determination and the support of his family, Jase is ready to continue his story — one filled with purpose, potential and a commitment to making his dreams a reality.

SPONSORED IN-KIND BY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL WYOMING

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.

