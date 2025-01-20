University of Wyoming Integrated Test Center selected for Department of Energy funding

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Integrated Test Center, managed by the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources, was recently provisionally selected to negotiate a substantial funding award to continue and expand testing operations for carbon dioxide capture, removal and conversion.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management will invest $101 million in five selected projects nationally as part of an effort to support the establishment of test centers to cost-effectively research and evaluate carbon capture, removal and conversion technologies in an industrial or utility environment.

“I am pleased that the Department of Energy recognizes Wyoming’s leadership in developing CO2 capture technology for fossil-fueled power plants,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “The Integrated Test Center supports two vital Wyoming industries. Wyoming’s ability to produce electricity for consumers inside and outside of the state from fossil fuels should be enhanced in order to meet increasing energy demand. In addition, the CO2 produced at these plants becomes available for use in enhanced oil recovery for the oil and gas industry and other uses.”

Spearheaded by former Gov. Matt Mead, the ITC was created with funding from the state of Wyoming and private industry partners Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, with the shared goal of developing commercially viable uses for CO2 emissions from power plants.

Located at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station near Gillette — which also provides many additional in-kind contributions, including engineers and construction management services — the center offers space for researchers to test carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies using flue gas directly from the coal-fired power plant.

“I first became familiar with the ITC many years ago when employed by Tri-State; therefore, it was a special honor when administration of the center was delegated to SER in 2023,” SER Executive Director Holly Krutka said. “Novel technologies are being tested at the ITC today that could ultimately be employed by Wyoming’s energy customers across the nation, and we’re grateful for this additional support that will help the ITC better support innovators.”

With the latest announcement from the DOE, the ITC aims to expand its capabilities by accommodating a wider range of carbon management technologies, including simulating emissions from various sources such as natural gas and industrial facilities.

Under the leadership of SER Project Specialist David Lucke and ITC Program Director Will Morris of Carbon Management Strategies, the center will provide flexibility to researchers and a streamlined onboarding process with improved technical support.

“With an increasing number of technology developers committed to testing at the ITC, the facility will require enhanced operational support to maintain critical infrastructure and operations,” Lucke said. “We are excited to move forward with our proposed servicing schedule that also will extend the life of the testing facility.”

“We also have experienced multiple inquiries for equipment that would enable testing on other types of flue gas,” Morris added. “This planned upgrade to provide a suite of simulated CO2 sources will go a long way in accelerating the commercial scale-up of these capture technologies.”

Since opening its doors in 2018, the ITC has been a test site for high-profile research, including the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition and a project from Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its partner, Japan Carbon Frontier Organization. It now hosts a variety of technology developers, including Membrane Technology and Research; Gas Technology Institute, in partnership with Ohio State University; TDA Research Inc.; and Colorado State University, along with UW and Living Ink Technologies.

