Natrona County Arrest Log (01/17/25 – 01/20/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

A

See past arrest logs here.

SOME January 2025 Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables These descriptions are based off of Metro's website. Please call Metro Animal Shelter to inquire about availability. Also, please note this is not a list of ALL adoptables. To see more, please visit caspermas.org Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media