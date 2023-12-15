Men charged with killing 3,600 birds, including bald and golden eagles, to sell on black market

A federal grand jury indictment says two men killed about 3,600 birds, including bald and golden eagles, during a “killing spree” on Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation and elsewhere.

Federal authorities say the men then sold eagle parts on a black market that has been a long-running problem for U.S. wildlife officials.

Simon Paul of Montana and Travis John Branson of Washington state face charges of unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles and conspiracy. Text messages obtained by investigators showed Branson and others telling buyers he was “on a killing spree” to collect more eagle tail feathers for future sales.

