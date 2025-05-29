Meet The New Face Of Downtown Casper’s Revitalization

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) of Casper has appointed Melissa Hugget as its new Executive Director.

"A Casper native, Melissa brings more than 15 years of experience in management, client services, volunteer coordination, and community engagement. She is widely respected for her steady leadership, compassionate communication, and deep commitment to strengthening both organizations and the communities she serves" reads a statement from the DDA.

"Melissa’s diverse background includes key roles such as Volunteer Coordinator at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, Director of Client Relations at Wyoming Health Fairs, and District Director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Throughout her career, she has led major fundraising initiatives, managed cross-functional teams, developed strategic marketing campaigns, and built robust volunteer networks—all while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence and community impact."

"Her experience and vision align seamlessly with the DDA’s mission to help downtown Casper thrive. Through efforts in business recruitment, economic development, public relations, educational outreach, financial assistance, and beautification, the DDA works to bring people to the heart of the city. A vibrant downtown draws people in, boosts business, and creates demand for everything from shops and housing to lodging and services, fueling growth and investment."

Reflecting on her decision to pursue this opportunity, Melissa shared:

"I’m a Casper native and, like many in our community, have witnessed the remarkable transformation of downtown—from ‘Going Out of Business’ signs in my childhood to the vibrant energy that defines it today. This change is the result of a focused, collaborative effort by visionaries. Downtown Casper is now a place to explore unique shops, enjoy great food, listen to live music, and live in distinctive spaces. I’m excited to build on this foundation by advocating for our business owners and merchants and inviting others to join in the next phase of transformation. There’s so much more we can accomplish, and I can’t wait to get started!"