Medical Emergency Blamed For Torrington Collision, Driver Dies

Torrington Police say a medical emergency may have caused a Monday morning car accident that left a 68-year-old driver dead.

According to a post on the Torrington Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to the 1900 block of East D Street shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. Upon arrival, police found that a silver Nissan Pickup had collided with a parked Ford F150 pickup.

The driver of the Nissan, a 68-year-old man whose name has not been released, was unconscious in the vehicle. When police were able to get into the Nissan, the driver showed no signs of life. Police performed CPR on the man until an ambulance showed up to take him to the hospital.

But the efforts were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the hospital. Investigators say both vehicles sustained minor damage, and believe that the motorist suffered some kind of medical emergency that led to the collision.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now