1 Dead, 3 Injured in Collision near Gillette Involving 4 Vehicles

A two-vehicle collision near Gillette left one dead and three injured.

The crash happened at milepost 109 on Jan. 23rd at 7:18 a.m.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary, road conditions were icy with snow.

Laura Kenway, 32, of Wyoming was identified as the fatality.

Per the summary, a "Ford Ranger was southbound on HWY 59 near mile marker 109 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Ford Ranger crossed several travel lanes colliding with a northbound Dodge Ram pickup in a T-bone fashion. The Ford Ranger, still in the northbound lanes, was immediately stuck on the right rear corner by the northbound GMC Acadia, sending the Ford Ranger spinning. Lastly, the Ford Ranger was struck by the Ford Explorer."

This is the 13th fatality on Wyoming's roadways this year compared to 2 last year at the same time.

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map.

