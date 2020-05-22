Mayor: Pakistan Plane Crashes Near Karachi, All 107 Killed

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The mayor of Karachi says a Pakistani passenger plane carrying 107 passengers and crew and belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed, killing everyone on board.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar, at the site of the crash, said the plane went down in a crowded neighborhood on the edge of the airport.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, the official said.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to try and land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.