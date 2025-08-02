PHOTOS: Master Gardeners Farmers Market in Casper

Kolby Fedore, TSM

The smell of dill and homemade pie wafted down the street as hordes of locals made their way to the Fairgrounds in Casper on Saturday morning for the second Master Gardeners Farmers Market of the year.

Wyoming is known for its short growing season but starting in July each year, local growers get to share their surplus.

Fresh flowers, produce, canned goods, potted plants, and more await at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center from July 26 through September 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:0 p.m. every Saturday.

Master Gardener volunteers are on site to direct people and answer questions. Entrance door is on the West side of the building near the Information Booth.

Check out photos from this morning below!

Masters Gardeners Farmers Market 2025

Every Saturday from July 26 through September 27 from 7:30am to 12:00pm at the Fairgrounds ARLC in Casper 👩‍🌾

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

