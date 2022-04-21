Marty Foery of Kelly Walsh Signs with Doane College for Football

Kelly Walsh football player Marty Foery will be headed to Crete, Nebraska to compete for Doane College in the fall. Foery, at 6-4 220 pounds, was named 4A all-conference as a tackle on the offensive line and that's where a lot of hard work occurs in football with not a whole lot of attention. The Trojans ran the ball considerably on offense and Foery had big-time responsibilities from the tackle spot.

Foery also competed in wrestling and qualified for the 4A state tournament for the last 2 years running at 220 pounds. He also competes in track and field in the weight events and threw 38-0.5 at the KW-NC Dual earlier this week. He also competes in the discus event.

Foery will also pursue singing and vocal work at Doane College. The Tigers compete at the NAIA level in the Great Plains Athletic Conference

