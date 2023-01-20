Mark McCarty Elected to Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust announced today that, Jan. 20 that Mark McCarty has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors.

McCarty manages the Two Dot Ranch and the Quarter Circle Eleven Ranch while also operating a ranch management and consulting company.

He is no stranger to the Big Horn Basin as he was born and raised on his family’s ranch in Cody.

McCarty went to school at Northwest College in Powell, where he competed on the Livestock Judging Team, according to a press release.

Following his time at Northwest College, McCarty completed his education at Colorado State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Ag Economics with an emphasis in Farm and Ranch Management.

McCarty is a member of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association and served 5 years as the treasurer of the Cody Stampede Rodeo Board.

“Mark is a well-rounded businessman whose experience and familiarity with Wyoming and the ag community will be an asset to both the organization and to conserving working lands across the state,” commented Wayne Fahsholtz, Board Chairman. “We are pleased to welcome Mark to the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors.”

Casper Woman Stuns with Sand & Snow Sculptures