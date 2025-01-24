Man who fled aggravated child abuse charges for 4 years gets sentenced up to 15 years

CASPER, Wyo. — A man who had jumped bond over four years ago on a charge of aggravated child abuse was sentenced in district court Wednesday to 13 and a half to 15 years in prison.

Court records show that Tyrell Dean Wimer, 35, had absconded in 2020 while the case was in district court. Bail bondsman Steve Willadsen told Oil City News he had found Wimer living in Oregon last summer, and Wimer has been in jail on the warrant since June 12, 2024.

A Mills Police Department detective responded to the Wyoming Medical Center for a report of child abuse on Oct. 8, 2019, according to the affidavit. The 6-month-old child had six broken bones, including one to the side of the skull, and the child was flown to Denver Children’s Hospital.

The medical team said there could be long-term disabilities due to traumatic brain injuries, which had starved some tissues of oxygen.

Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rosty told Judge Dan Forgey at sentencing on Wednesday that the child seems to have surmounted that diagnosis. “But for the grace of God, he is doing well today,” Rosty said.

Investigators learned that a woman and her children had moved in somewhat abruptly with Wimer and that he was left in charge of the children while she went to work on the evening of Oct. 7. She went to bed upon her return but heard the child fussing throughout the night and noticed bruising at about 4 a.m., at which point she took the child to the hospital.

The pediatric doctors in Denver told Mills police that the totality of the injuries indicated a physically abusive environment, and many of injuries either had to be intentional or didn’t match Wimer’s explanations. Wimer pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, 2024.

“There’s no getting around the seriousness and the heinousness of the injuries here,” said public defender Marty Scott, who inherited the 2020 case. He said Wimer’s location had been known for a while.

Scott said if Wimer’s criminal history was better, he could have conceivably asked for probation. “We’d ask you to consider some mercy and impose six to eight years,” Scott said.

Wimer told Judge Forgey he was “very ashamed, very embarrassed,” and that he was not in his right mind at the time.

The plea agreement called for a 15-year cap at sentencing. Rosty said he thought more time was deserved, but at least the case had come to a resolution for the sake of the child’s family.

Wimer will get credit for 253 days served.

