Man Who Died Following Casper Police Chase Identified

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the man who died following a high-speed chase Monday night as 26-year-old Gillette resident Christopher Jacob.

In a written statement issued Wednesday morning, the coroner's office said Jacob died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Jacob was driving a white Dodge four-door pickup truck, which authorities believed to have been stolen. Police officers from Evansville initially gave chase Monday night and were supported by Casper police officers, Natrona County Sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers.

Jacob crashed the pickup into a barrier on northbound Interstate 25 between the Center Street and Poplar Street exits. When police approached the vehicle, they found Jacob had taken his own life.

Whether Jacob fired at law enforcement officers before shooting himself remains under investigation.