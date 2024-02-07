Man Meets the First Responders Who Helped Save His Life

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office shared in a heartwarming Facebook post a picture of a young man and the first responders who helped save his life.

The law enforcement officers in this photo were on shift one night last May when a call came into the Casper Public Safety Communications Center about a car accident with injured passengers.

Today they had the special opportunity to meet with Gavin, who told them about what life has been like for him ever since that night.

He spent months with various medical professionals. His dad Richard, who calls it a miracle, says Gavin is here and getting stronger by the day. He's excitedly planning for a bright future with his fiancée.

The post says that because of that life-changing night he has decided to look for a career in law enforcement or physical therapy.

"For us, it’s a heartening reminder of how precious life can be and of the pride we take in serving the citizens of our community Gavin, we’re cheering you on and we can’t wait to see what your future holds" wrote NCSO.