A California man died last week after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the corner of a house that was being hauled by a commercial vehicle on a highway in central Wyoming.

Joshua Sims, 40, died despite wearing a seat belt, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 287/WY 789 near Bairoil, between Muddy Gap and Rawlins.

Sims had been driving a Ford Freestar southbound when the vehicle crossed the center line, entering the northbound lane and hitting the corner of a house that was being transported by a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

The report from state troopers lists no factors which may have contributed to the wreck.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.