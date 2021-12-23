Man Gets Prison After Wyoming Authorities Find Meth in Spare Tire

A 26-year-old San Jose, California man who was arrested after law enforcement in southeast Wyoming found more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his spare tire has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Jorge Alberto Lara was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 80 in Laramie on March 4, 2020.

A subsequent search of his rental truck led to the discovery of 10 packages of methamphetamine in the spare tire underneath the rear bed of the truck.

Lara will be on supervised release for five years once he is released from prison.

