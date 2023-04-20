The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the DEA.

The event allows people to anonymously dispose of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

"Take Back Day is an important part of the DEA Rocky Mountain's outreach efforts to help make our communities safer and healthier," said David Olesky, acting special agent in charge.

"We have nearly 200 locations through Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming on Saturday that will provide a safe and convenient way to remove unnecessary medications from your home," Olesky said.

The annual event has helped people get rid of old, unwanted or expired medications.

Some medications can be a gateway to addiction, and some have fueled the opioid epidemic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has reported that a majority of people who use a prescription medication for a nonmedical purpose obtained it from a family member or friend.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, 107,735 Americans died from drug poisoning between August 2021 and August 2022.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in their original container. The event also will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

The DEA has a location finder and partner toolbox at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to nearby collection sites. (As of Thursday night, the DEA has not listed any collection sites in Natrona County. Keep checking the website for updates.)

Besides Saturday's DEA event, nearly 15,000 pharmacies, hospitals and businesses can allow people to safely dispose of unneeded medications

Likewise, many police departments provide year-round drop boxes.