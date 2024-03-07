Man From Mexico Sentenced to More than Four Years for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl in Wyoming

A 27-year-old man from Mexico has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The sentencing judge also recommended that the Bureau of Customs Enforcement begin removal proceedings so that the defendant is deported upon release from prison.

According to court documents, beginning in December 2022, DEA investigators learned that several individuals, including Miguel Angel Guerrero-Castaneda, were distributing large amounts of fentanyl in Laramie County, Wyoming.

The investigation revealed that these individuals were acquiring fentanyl from sources in northern Colorado.

When Guerrero-Castaneda was arrested in Thornton, Colorado, on Jun. 6, 2023, he was found with approximately 9,000 fentanyl pills.

The investigation also revealed that Guerrero-Castaneda was responsible for the distribution of approximately another 25,000 fentanyl pills in Wyoming from December 2022 through June 2023.

Guerrero-Castaneda pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 18, 2023. This crime was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.