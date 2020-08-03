Man Free After New Trial, Settlement in Jackson Assault Case

JACKSON (AP) — A man who won a new trial and a $135,000 settlement against a prosecutor in a Wyoming assault case is now free from prison.

Josh Black is now working as an electrician in Casper, but hopes to be able to go back to California, where he's from.

Black tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he wants to be left alone and to get on with his life.

Kelli Windsor was beaten so badly in Teton County in 2014 that her injuries included a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Windsor still says Black did it — an accusation Black denies.

