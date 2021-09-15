Man Accused Of Using Bear Spray On Wyoming Police Officers

Alex Schmidt

Jackson Police say the subject of a family violence call used bear spray on two officers attempting to investigate the alleged incident.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 500 block of East Hall at roughly 3:20 p.m. to investigate "a disturbance in a household involving family violence.

Get our free mobile app

"On their arrival, the two officers were attempting to investigate when they were sprayed with bear spray by a male subject in his 20s. The subject then retreated into the residence and barricaded himself inside."

A standoff ensued.

According to the release, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS personnel responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate a peaceful end with the barricaded suspect.

As the standoff went on, a JPD detective was granted a search warrant to the residence. At roughly 7 p.m., officers entered the residence to serve the warrant and took the 24-year-old Jackson man into custody.

An investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Can You Identify the Correct Logo from Casper Businesses?

You see them everyday, but can you identify which of these Casper logos are the correct ones? It may not be as easy as you think.

 

Filed Under: assault, Bear Spray, jackson police department, stand off
Categories: Crime, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top