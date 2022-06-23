Wyoming Hiker Teaches Fundamentals Of Hiking In The Backcountry

Being in the outdoors is an incredible benefit we have living in Wyoming. If you're not taking advantage of it, you're missing out on some of the best views and experiences you can ever have.

Knowing how to navigate, how to take on the terrain and deal with unexpected scenarios are all skills you need in the backcountry. Wyoming outdoor enthusiast Stan Mills loves hiking in the mountains and sharing his journey on YouTube.

Just a few weeks ago I shared another one of Stan's hair raising hikes, he encountered two grizzlies within a few miles of each other. Thankfully he is a skilled outdoorsman and knew exactly how to navigate the situation.

In this video, Stan set out early in the morning and captured a magnificent sunrise and had the opportunity to witness all kinds of wildlife. On this particular hike he saw moose, mule deer, elk, black bear, ducks on a pond and even signs of a grizzly on the trail he was following.

Of course if you're out on a hike like Stans, you need to be prepared. As much as we'd like to be able to predict what's going to happen on a hike, there's no way to do that. So having a hiking pack that has what you need will give you (and your family) a sense of comfort.

Stan mentions in the videos description that he shares these videos to help

encourage people to get out and get some great exercise hiking in a very peaceful and respectful way.

I've spent hours watching watching videos from Stan and am blown away every time.

