Make-a-Wish Sent a 6-Year-Old Casper Girl on Roadtrip of a Lifetime

A 6-year-old Casper girl named Lily wanted to go on an outdoor adventure with her loved ones.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming sent her on an RV camping and road trip to four states to see family in Wyoming, Michigan, Utah, and Texas.

“The wish rallied our entire family from around the country to celebrate and enjoy camping with Lily,” said Devin, Lily’s dad.

As part of her wish, Lily got to be a paleontologist. Lily and her family explored the dig site at Mammoth Hot Springs and visited the fossil museum.

Make-A-Wish courtesy Make-A-Wish courtesy loading...

“We got to enjoy so many things in this one wish, things that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do. We’ve done camping trips before, but going for two weeks and being able to have our whole family there and Lily’s best friend is something we wouldn’t have been able to do without this wish,” says Lily’s dad, Devin.

Lily's condition is a genetic mutation in her POLG-1 gene, which can present in many ways, but for Lily presented as Alpers Disease. Despite her progressive condition, Lily lets nothing stand in her way.

If you know a child eligible for a wish you can refer them today so they can have a wish come true like Lily.